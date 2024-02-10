Verdant offering Mediterranean cooking class Feb. 13 for Heart Month

The Verdant Health Commission will be hosting a free cooking class focused on heart-healthy meals and treats. Registered dietician Kelsy Baker will show participants how to use alternative proteins such as legumes, seafood, nuts and seeds at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13. The hourlong class will be held both virtually and in-person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

It is recommended that in-person attendees come to the demo kitchen 10 minutes in advance. As this is a hybrid class, participants can also watch online using Zoom. Register for the course here.