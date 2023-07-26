Verdant renames Kruger Building to honor past commissioner Fred Langer

At its Wednesday, July 26, board meeting, Verdant Health Commissioners passed a unanimous resolution to rename the Verdant-owned Kruger Medical Building as the Frederick P. Langer building.

The building is located at 21600 Highway 99 in Edmonds.

The decision posthumously recognizes Fred Langer, a former member of the board of commissioners for Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County, which operates as the Verdant Health Commission. Langer died Dec. 17, 2021 after a three-year battle with cancer.

Langer had 24 years of distinguished service that began as a commissioner in 1997 for then-Stevens Hospital. He was instrumental in negotiating the lease of the hospital to the Swedish Healthcare system and the formation of the Verdant Health Commission. Since Verdant’s inception in 2011, more than $80 million has been invested into health programs and services for South Snohomish County residents.

“The Verdant Health Commission came to be because of the leadership of Commissioner Langer and his ability to find consensus and incorporate the ideas of his fellow commissioners,” said Board President Dr. Jim Distelhorst. “We are committed to continuing the great work that he envisioned – ensuring that all residents in our community have access to health care.”

In 2024, the Verdant Commissioners will invest more than $7 million to renovate the interior and exterior of the Kruger Medical Building. The building will be renamed the Langer building at the completion of the remodel.