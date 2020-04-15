Verdant says it’s focused on community needs during COVID-19 crisis

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Verdant Health Commission said it is partnering with a number of local organizations to increase access to services to support the health of our individuals and families in need.

Recognizing the circumstances regarding this crisis are changing regularly and affecting South Snohomish County residents in many ways, this work is evolving and may expand as new needs are identified, Verdant Acting Superintendent Jennifer Piplic said Tuesday. Verdant’s focus so far has been on investing in programs to increase access to nutritious food and mental health services. To date, Verdant has invested approximately $189,000 and the partnerships already in place include:

Access to nutritious food

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Foundation for Edmonds School District

Access to mental health services

Center for Human Services

Project Access Northwest

Partnerships that includes both nutritious food and mental health access:

Korean Women’s Association

The Verdant Community Wellness Center in Lynnwood is currently closed to the public, but staff continue to work with partners to be responsive to community needs. Visit verdanthealth.org for more information.

If your income has changed or you are experiencing hardship related to COVID-19, Verdant suggests the following resources are available:

Health insurance:

Find out if you or your family qualifies for free or low-cost health insurance. Many individuals and families have found themselves without health insurance due to loss of employment. Washington Apple Health (Medicaid) enrollment is open year-round for those who qualify. Enroll on Washington Healthplanfinder or local certified brokers or navigators can assist. In South Snohomish County, navigators are available through Community Health Center of Snohomish County or Sea Mar Community Health Center.

Also, in response to COVID-19, the Washington Health Benefit Exchange announced a limited-time special enrollment period for qualified individuals who are currently without health insurance but would like to purchase a plan. This special enrollment period runs through May 8, 2020, and it will allow uninsured individuals to enroll in health insurance coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder.

Basic needs (such as food, utility assistance):

North Sound 2-1-1 can provide information and referrals by dialing 2-1-1 or 1-800-223-8145.