Verdant seeks consulting services for diversity, equity and inclusion

Stating a desire to build on its foundational work to ensure equitable access to grants and programs, the Verdant Health Commission on Wednesday released a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant.

Verdant said it is seeking responses from consulting firms, nonprofits, and other organizations with expertise in providing professional consulting services in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

With the assistance of an experienced DEI service provider, Verdant will create and implement practices solidifying its comprehensive commitment to DEI. In 2020, Verdant provided more than $8.2 million in community grants and is on track to provide the same level in 2021. Verdant said it is committed to funding inclusive programming that supports the varying needs and lived experiences of the people in South Snohomish County.

Any questions on the RFQ are due June 25 by email, and answers to these questions will be published on July 2. Responses to the RFQ are due on July 19 by 3 p.m. A service provider will be selected by July 30 and work is expected to begin in August. You can read the full details of the RFQ at verdanthealth.org/about-us/public-hospital-district-info/purchasingrfps/.