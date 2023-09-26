Verdant to host class on seasonal produce preservation Sept. 28

Learn to save the produce you cultivated this year at Verdant Health’s “Saving Seasonal Produce” cooking demo on Thursday, Sept. 26. Tips for freezing, dehydrating and canning will be shared, along with recipes.

The event with registered dietitian Megan Ellison be attended virtually and in-person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, located at 4710 196th St. S.W. The class will begin at 6 p.m. and last for one hour, although those wanting to participate in the demo kitchen should arrive at 12:50 p.m. Space may be limited, so participants can register in advance here.