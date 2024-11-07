Verdant to present free Healthy Holiday Sides cooking demo Nov. 13

The Verdant Health Commission is offering a free Healthy Holiday Sides cooking demonstration on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The hybrid class will explore nutritious alternatives to traditional side dishes while celebrating the vibrant flavors of the season. Registered dietician Christy Goff will share fresh ideas to make your holiday table both festive and nutritious.

The class will run from 1-2 p.m. Nov. 13 in two formats:

– In person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W. Lynnwood, where limited seating is available. You must arrive by 12:50 p.m. to enter the Demo Kitchen.

– Virtual via Zoom. A Zoom link will be emailed 24-48 hours before the session to individuals who register to attend virtually.

Registration is required, but space is limited. Learn more and register here.