Verdant to present opioid crisis community roundtable March 10

Snohomish County has the second highest rate for opioid deaths in Washington state, and these numbers are continuing to rise. The Verdant Health Commission invites community members to join them at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10 for a local update on the opioid crisis.
Participants will share data and information surrounding opioids and overdoses in Snohomish County and what Verdant partners are doing in response. The presentation will include a question-and-answer session with a panel of community experts.
You can access the meeting via this Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83715881045
