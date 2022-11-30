Vessel Tap House to host charity event for families in need

Lynnwood’s Vessel Tap House, in collaboration with Young LA, is hosting its first annual charity event to raise money for families in need this holiday season.

The doors will open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, and anyone 21 years and older can enjoy musicians like Young LA, Squeek Nutty Bug, Aghen, Junef & C-Kortez and the Tequila Rock Band. After the initial performances, an after party will be hosted by DJ Spin until 1 a.m. Dec. 4.

Tickets are $15 each and all proceeds will go toward helping families in need during the holidays. Click here to purchase tickets in advance.

Vessel Tap House is located at 15615 Highway 99 in Lynnwood.