Vessel Taphouse hosting ‘Naughty or Nice’ Drag Show Dec. 15

Lynnwood music venue and bar Vessel Taphouse Dec. 15 will be hosting a wacky premier showing of a performance called “Naughty or Nice, A Christmas Drag Spectacular” starring the Drag Queens of the Pacific Northwest.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. at the Vessel Taphouse, located at 15615 Highway 99. Creators say the combination of music, singing and dancing will get audience members into the spirit of the season. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.