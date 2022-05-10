Vessel Taphouse hosts first ever Hip Hop Cypher Contest May 13

Know how to rap but don’t know where to perform? Lynnwood’s Vessel Taphouse is hosting its first ever Hip Hop Cypher Contest on Friday, May 13.

Starting at 7 p.m., this event is open to anyone ready to battle it out on stage.

A sign-up fee of $5 is required for performers, but the event is free to watch. The winner will take home a $200 cash prize, a free entry to the next event and a chance to perform a full show on Vessel’s main stage.

Pre-register online here.

Vessel Taphouse is located at 15615 Highway 99 in Lynnwood.

