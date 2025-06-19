Veteran Snohomish County bus driver wins first-place title for second time in International Bus Roadeo event

Community Transit bus driver Matt Chomjak has once again proven he’s among the best bus drivers in the world, clinching the first-place title at the 2025 International Bus Roadeo. This is Chomjak’s second time earning the award of First Place Operator.

Chomjak credits his winning skills to his love of driving: “I had a customer ask me, ‘What part of your job do you not like?’ And I told them, ‘Absolutely nothing.’ I really do love doing this.”

The International Bus Roadeo is an American Public Transportation Association (APTA) event recognizing the skill and professionalism of public transit bus drivers and maintenance crews. From precision maneuvers to braking within inches of an orange cone, participants drive through an obstacle course and showcase their skills before a panel of judges.

Watch Matt Chomjak on That Transit Show

Chomjak speaks about preparing for and winning numerous roadeos in a 40-foot bus during his 24-year career as an accident-free Community Transit bus driver on That Transit Show, a monthly Community Transit YouTube show.

From newbie to champion

Chomjak’s journey to landing the top award at bus roadeos—so many he’s lost count— began when he joined Community Transit in 2001. “I was between jobs, driving past Alderwood Mall when I saw a bus go by and thought, ‘Man, I could do that,’” he recalled. Chomjak had no previous driving experience beyond a short stint driving a dump truck.

After a year on the job, he heard about the bus roadeo and thought he’d give it a shot. To his surprise, he won in his first competition. “You know, what’s funny is I’ve never competed in anything until this,” Chomjak said.

Driven to win

After several years of driving, Chomjak decided to become a training instructor, passing on his knowledge to new Community Transit bus drivers. But he missed driving and competing in the roadeos, so he found himself back in the driver’s seat.

Chomjak’s approach to competition involves lots of mental preparation. “It can be pretty intense,” he admits.

After a rough practice run the night before this year’s competition, Chomjak says he mentally drove the course over and over in his mind—and turned it around when it counted. The result was a near-perfect run.

“We are incredibly proud that for the second time, our own Matt Chomjak has won the prestigious industry award of first-place bus driver in the world,” said Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz. “Matt’s commitment to his craft, discipline and natural ability represents the best of what Community Transit brings to the riding public every day.”

Chomjak’s second victory as North America’s most skilled bus driver, affirms what many of his colleagues and riders already know: Chomjak is a master behind the wheel.