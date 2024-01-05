Veterans art exhibit reception at Lynnwood City Hall Jan. 10

In a partnership with the City of Lynnwood, the Pacific Northwest Veteran Assistance Program will be featuring an art exhibit and free reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10. at Lynnwood City Hall.

The art was painted by Marine veterans Jake Powell and Micheal Reagan, who will be present to meet and speak with attendees during the event. Lynnwood City Hall is located at 19100 44th Ave. W.