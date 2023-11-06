Veterans Day events in Lynnwood this week

Several local organizations and businesses are recognizing veterans for their service in honor of this upcoming Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Charisma Christian Center will be hosting a Veterans Appreciation Luncheon aat noon Saturday, Nov. 11. To reserve your spot, send an email to james.reyes@charismacenter.com including your name and branch of the military in which you are serving or did serve. The center is located at 18820 36th Ave. W.

Both Mr. Kleen Car Wash locations will be offering free car washes for veterans during the holiday. Bring your military ID to 19611 Alderwood Mall Pkwy. or 19907 44th Ave. W. to participate.

The City of Lynnwood will be working alongside the Lynnwood Public Facilities District to host a free resource fair and celebration event, “The Heroes Among Us” on Nov. 10. It will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W. You can register for this event here.

The city will also be hosting an 11 a.m. Veterans Day ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Lynnwood’s Veterans Park, 44th Avenue West and Veterans Way.