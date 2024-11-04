Veterans Day open house at the Northwest Veteran Museum in Lynnwood

The Northwest Veterans Museum, (NWVM) located in Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way in Lynnwood, is hosting a Veterans Day Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 11.

The museum is located in the Wickers Building in the park and is ADA accessible. Admission is free and light refreshments will be provided. Come and tour the military museum hosted by Todd Crooks, a Navy veteran and historian. There are historical artifacts dating back to World War I through the most recent conflicts, including a broad range of uniforms from all the military branches.

The museum is partnering with volunteers from the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, a Heritage Park Partner, to assist you in exploring your family’s military history. Learn how to “package up” or document you or your relative’s military history and how to preserve that history for generations.