Veterans honored during Saturday ceremony in Lynnwood

Members of VFW Post 1040’s Honor Guard stand in unison
VFW Post 1040 Commander and U.S. Navy Veteran John Beam
Members of the Nile Shrine Legion
Kyle Gaul, bagpipe player from the Cascadia Pipe Band
Glen Ledbetter, bugler for VFW Post 1040
Laurence Stusser bugles the echo
A veteran chats with Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell
Standing for part of the ceremony
VFW Post 1040’s Honor Guard
City of Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Sarah Olson and City Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby converse after the ceremony

Veterans, their families and community members came together for a Veterans Day ceremony Saturday at Lynnwood’s Veterans Park. Planners were concerned that forecasted rain might dampen the outdoor ceremony but Mother Nature granted a brief respite from inclement weather.

VFW Post 1040 Commander and U.S. Navy Veteran John Beam asked that attendees use the holiday to remember and honor the choice made by veterans to serve their country.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

