Veterans honored during Saturday ceremony in Lynnwood

Veterans, their families and community members came together for a Veterans Day ceremony Saturday at Lynnwood’s Veterans Park. Planners were concerned that forecasted rain might dampen the outdoor ceremony but Mother Nature granted a brief respite from inclement weather.

VFW Post 1040 Commander and U.S. Navy Veteran John Beam asked that attendees use the holiday to remember and honor the choice made by veterans to serve their country.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis