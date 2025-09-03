Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8870 announces student essay contests

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post # 8870 in Edmonds announced the details regarding its Annual Student Essay Contests, which is open for all students. Private school and home-schooled students are also eligible to enter the contest.

The “Youth Essay Program” is for students in grades 3, 4 and 5 and. The essay should not exceed 250 words and should address the topic “How I Respect the American Flag”.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three essay winners in each of the three grade levels. You will be able to download the information for your grade level.

All contest entries with the completed entry form must be submitted to VFW Post # 8870 no later than Oct. 31, 2025. Youth Essay entries may be submitted on-line to scholarships@vfw8870.org, or they can be mailed to VFW Post #8870, PO Box 701, Edmonds, WA 98020.

The “Patriot’s Pen” program is for students in grades 6, 7 and 8 and is a 300- to 400-word essay on the topic, “How are you showing patriotism and support for our country?”

Cash prizes of $450 will be awarded to each of the three grade levels for first place. The first place winner will also compete at the district, state and national level.

“Voice of Democracy” is the third program, and it is an audio essay contest for students in grades 9, 10, 11 and 12. To enter, a student must prepare a three- to five-minute audio recording and a written essay that addresses the topic “How are you showing patriotism and support for our country?”

Cash prizes of $500 will be awarded to the winning entries in each of the three grades 9, 10 and 11. The winner of grade 12 will receive a $1,500 scholarship to the college or technical school of their choice.

Prizes and scholarships are awarded at the Post, district, state, and national levels. The Washington State winner will receive an all-expense-paid trip to Washington D.C. to tour the city and be honored by the VFW. The National top scholarship is $35,000.

Detailed instructions and an entry form that must accompany each submission can be obtained by visiting the Post’s web site at www.vfw8870.org.

Questions regarding the Student Essay Program can also be directed to Donald Stapleton at scholarships@vfw8870.org.