Veterans’ photos, stories wanted for new City of Lynnwood signal box

The City of Lynnwood is designing a new signal box art wrap to honor veterans and active military members in Lynnwood. and is inviting the community to send in photos and stories.

The deadline to submit photos is April 30. The art installation will be located at 196th Street Southwest and 40th Avenue West.

This will be the 12th art box in the city that tells stories about people and history.

More information on sending photos is here.