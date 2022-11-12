Veterans remembered in Lynnwood ceremony

Dozens gathered in Lynnwood’s Veterans’ Park Friday morning to celebrate and honor those who served their country.

The city’s annual Veterans Day event was an intimate affair attended by approximately 60 people including city leaders, military veterans and their families. This year’s event featured brief remarks from Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell, Lynnwood City Councilmember Shannon Sessions and a chorus of the national anthem led by Lynnwood City Council Vice President Jim Smith.

During the event, Sessions – a U.S Air Force veteran – invited veterans in attendance to speak about their experiences serving in the military. U.S. Navy veteran Yusuf Garrett spent his enlisted time stationed in the Puget Sound area. He is currently training to be a Lynnwood police officer.

“I’m hoping to continue to serve my community,” he said.

Earlier this month, the city unveiled its newly installed Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in the park dedicated to the families of those who died serving their country. Sessions said it was part of the city’s efforts to become a more “veteran-friendly” city.

