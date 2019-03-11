Veterans Stand Down event March 14 to provide services to homeless vets

The Snohomish County Veterans Stand Down, set for March 14 at VFW Post 2100, is a free, one-day event dedicated to providing homeless vets with much needed services, from dental screenings to benefits counselors to housing information.

All general services are open to veterans. This year there will be a newly expanded Women’s Pavilion — women-specific services offered for women by women, in a private setting. The Women’s Pavilion will include 12 vendors, including medical care, clothing, and mental health services.

This event is part of Workforce Snohomish’s Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program, an initiative focused on assisting homeless veterans overcome their barriers and gain stable housing through employment.

For more information, contact the Workforce Snohomish Veterans Unit at 425-258-6340. or visit www.facebook.com/events/632089590573974