VFW Post 8870 announces annual student essay contest

Edmonds-based VFW Post 8870 is again hosting an annual student essay contest, which is open to students residing in the Edmonds and Mukilteo school districts.

Students attending private schools or being home-schooled are eligible to enter the contest. The Youth Essay Program is for students in grades 3, 4 and 5. An essay, not to exceed 250 words, should address the topic “Why are veterans so important to us?” Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three essay winners in each of the three grade levels.

Students in grades 6, 7 and 8 are eligible to enter the Patriot’s Pen program, which involves a 300- to 400-word written essay on the topic, “My pledge to our veterans.” Cash prizes are awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winning essays.

Voice of Democracy is the third program, and it is an audio essay contest for students in Grades 9, 10, 11 and 12. To enter, a student must prepare a three- to five-minute recording that addresses the topic, “Why is the veteran Important?” Cash prizes will be awarded to the three entries judged to be the best. The winning entries in each of the three contests will be forwarded to the district level for further consideration.

Detailed instructions, as well as an entry form, that must accompany each submission, can be obtained by visiting the Post’s website at www.vfw8870.org . Go to the Community Support tab and click on Student Essay Program. You will be able to download the information for your grade level.

ll contest entries, along with the completed entry form must be submitted to VFW Post 8870 no later than Oct. 31, 2022. Youth Essay and Patriot Pen entries may be submitted online to scholarships@vfw8870.org or they can be mailed to VFW Post 8870, PO Box 701, Edmonds, WA 98020. Voice of Democracy entries must be mailed to the post.

Questions regarding the student essay program can be directed to Donald Stapleton (425-563-9797), who coordinates the program.