VFW Post 8870 announces James Traner Memorial Scholarships

Edmonds-based VFW Post 8870 is offering a James Traner Memorial Scholarship to graduating high school seniors. Eligible students must have at least one sibling, parent or grandparent who is a U.S. Military Veteran and must reside within the Edmonds and Mukilteo Public School Districts. Students who live within the boundaries of the districts but attend private schools or are home schooled are also eligible to apply for the scholarship.

This year only, the Post is offering a first-place scholarship of $2,500, with four other scholarships in the amount of $1,500 each. They will be awarded to seniors who will be enrolling full time at an accredited vocational, technical, college or university in the fall 2024.

Students will be required to submit a transcript of their high school academic record and a resume that lists the high school activities in which they participated. In addition, applicants will be asked to write a 300- to 500-word essay in which they explain the meaning of freedom to them and how our Constitution establishes and maintains a culture of freedom in our country.

Students may obtain a James Traner Scholarship application from the career centers in their high school or it can be downloaded from the VFW Post web site at www.vfw8870.org. The deadline for the submission of the application and supporting materials is April 15, 2024. Scholarship recipients will be notified of their selection prior to their high school’s spring awards program.

Return applications to:

VFW Post 8870

P.O. Box 701

Edmonds, WA 98020