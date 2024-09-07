VFW Post 8870 announces student essay contest

Edmonds-based VFW Post 8870 has announced the details regarding its annual student essay contest, which is open for all students in grades 3-12 — those in both public and private schools and being home-schooled.

The Youth Essay Program is for students in grades 3, 4 and 5, and is an essay not to exceed 250 words. It should address the topic “How Should Our Veterans Be Treated?” Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three essay winners in each of the three grade levels.

The Patriot’s Pen program is for students in the grades 6, 7 and 8, and is a 300- to 400-word essay written on the topic, “My Voice in America’s Democracy?” Cash prizes of $200, $150 and $100 will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winning essays in each of the three grade levels.

Voice of Democracy is the third program, and it is an audio essay contest for students in grades 9, 10, 11 and 12. To enter, a student must prepare a three- to five-minute audio recording that addresses the topic, “Is America Today Our Forefathers’ Vision?” Cash prizes of $500 will be awarded to the winning entries in each of the three grades 9, 10 and 11. The winner of grade 12 will receive a $1,500 scholarship to the college or technical school of their choice.

Prizes and scholarships are awarded at the post, district, state and national levels. Department (state) winners receive an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to tour the city, be honored by the VFW and its Auxiliary, and receive their portion of $171,000 in national awards. The top scholarship is $35,000.

Detailed instructions, as well as an entry form that must accompany each submission, can be obtained by visiting the post’s website at www.vfw8870.org. Go to the Community Support tab and click on Student Essay. You will be able to download the information for your grade level. All contest entries, along with the completed entry form must be submitted to VFW Post 8870 no later than Oct. 31, 2024. Youth Essay and Patriot Pen entries may be submitted online to scholarships@vfw8870.org or they can be mailed to VFW Post 8870, PO Box 701, Edmonds, WA 98020. Voice of Democracy entries must be mailed to the post.

Questions regarding the Student Essay Program can be directed to program coordinator Donald Stapleton at 425-563-9797.

VFW Post 8870

P.O. Box 701

Edmonds, Washington 98020