VFW Post 8870 announces student essay contest

Edmonds-based Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8870 is again sponsoring its student essay contest, which is open for all students residing in the Edmonds and Mukilteo School Districts. Students attending private schools or being home-schooled are eligible to enter the contest.

The Youth Essay Program is for students in grades 3-5. It requires an essay, not to exceed 250 words, that should address the topic, “What does the word “veteran” mean to you?” Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three essay winners in each of the three grade levels.

Students in grades 6-8 are eligible to enter the “Patriot’s Pen” program. This requires a 300- to 400-word written essay on the topic, “How are you inspired by America?” Cash prizes are awarded for the first-, second- and third-place winning essays.

“Voice of Democracy,” the third program, is an audio essay contest for students in grade 9-12. To enter, a student must prepare a three- to five-minute recording that addresses the topic, “What are the greatest attributes of our democracy?” Cash prizes will be awarded to the three entries judged to be the best.

The winning entries in each of the three contests will be forwarded to the VFW District level for further consideration.

Detailed instructions as well as an entry form that must accompany each submission can be obtained online here. All contest entries, along with the completed entry form, must be submitted to VFW Post 8870 no later than Oct. 31, 2023. Youth Essay and Patriot Pen entries may be submitted online to scholarships@vfw8870.org or they can be mailed to VFW Post 8870, P.O. Box 701, Edmonds, WA 98020. Voice of Democracy entries must be mailed to the Post.

Questions regarding the student essay program may be directed to Donald Stapleton at 425-563-9797.