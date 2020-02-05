VFW Post 8870 Freedom Scholarship open to Edmonds School District students

Edmonds-based VFW Post 8870 is once again offering its Freedom Scholarship to graduating high school seniors.

To apply, students must have at least one sibling, parent or grandparent who is a U.S. military veteran and reside within the Edmonds or Mukilteo School Districts. Students who live inside those school district boundaries but attend private schools or are homeschooled are also eligible to apply.

Each of the four scholarships will be in the amount of $1,500 and will be awarded to seniors who will be enrolling full time at an accredited vocational, technical, college or university in the fall 2020 semester.

Students will be required to submit a transcript of their high school academic record and a resume that lists the high school activities in which they participated. In addition, applicants will be asked to write a 300- to 500-word essay in which they explain the meaning of freedom to them and how the U.S. Constitution establishes and maintains a culture of freedom in our country.

Students may obtain a Freedom Scholarship application from their high school career center, or it can be downloaded from the VFW Post website at www.vfw8870.org. The deadline for submitting the application and supporting materials is April 15, 2020. Scholarship recipients will be notified of their selection prior to their high school’s spring awards program.