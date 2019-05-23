VFW Post 8870 to distribute Buddy Poppy this weekend

On Friday and Saturday, May 24-25, Edmonds’ Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8870 will continue its tradition of distributing the “Buddy Poppy” at four locations.

The VFW Post never sells the Buddy Poppy — it is offered freely to all to wear in honor of the fallen. The post asks that you please accept it when offered and wear in it remembrance.

The VFW does gladly accept donations at all distribution locations. Those funds are used for a variety of efforts in support of veterans of all conflicts and their families, from the remaining survivors of World War II, to the young men and women of the post 9/11 era.

According to a VFW Post 8870 announcement, the poppy became a symbol of fallen soldiers as a result of a poem written by Col. John McCrae, a Canadian veteran of WW1. Its poignant phrases apply to more recent casualties just as well as to those of World War I and begins:

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses row on row…

You will find members of Post 8870 distributing “Buddy Poppies” (as well as copies of the poem) at QFC stores at Edmonds Westgate, the Mukilteo Speedway and at 196th and 76th in Lynnwood, as well as the Fred Meyer at 164th and Alderwood Mall Blvd. this Friday and Saturday.