VFW youth essay contests underway

Every year, Edmonds Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8870 sponsors a group of student essay contests, along with VFW posts throughout the nation. Applications are made available through the local schools but students may also enter directly by filling out the application and submitting their entry to VFW Post 8870 prior to Oct. 31.

The Post 8870 contest is open to all students in the Edmonds and Mukilteo school districts. Home-schooled students are welcome to participate.

The Oct. 31 deadline may seem a long way off, but it’s not too soon to start thinking about these competitions, which are also scholarship opportunities: