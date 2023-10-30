Vibrant Dia De Los Muertos celebration delights hundreds

One vibrant catrine. (Photo by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis)
The Yolihuani Aztec Dancers prepare to perform (Photo by Nick Ng)
Yolihuani Aztec Dancers danced for hundreds of onlookers. (Photo by Nick Ng)
A line of attendees savor some tamales and sweet pan. (Photo by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis)
A volunteer doling out traditional drinks. (Photo by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis)
Two elaborate catrinas, one red and one black. (Photo by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis)
Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby speaks during the event. (Photo by Nick Ng)
One Catrina with an elaborate background races to enter the event center. (Photo by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis)
Volunteers from around the community spent many hours to put together the event. (Photo by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis)
Face decor isn’t just for the kids; everyone can participate! (Photo by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis)
Powerful acapella singing by Noemi Santibanez in English and Spanish. (Photo by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis)
Young catrines dressed in a variety of striking attire. (Photo by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis)
Maria G. Casey of The Fat Brush said this altar took her about six months to make. (Photo by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis)
The event included flower-making booths for those of all ages. (Photo by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis)
Gerardo Javier Guiza Vargas (left) is Seattle’s Mexican Consul. (Photo by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis)
Lynnwood Municipal Court Judge Valerie Bouffiou and Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Patrick Moriarty attended the event. (Photo by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis)

Hundreds of community members came to honor the dead Saturday at the fifth annual Dia De Los Muertos celebration sponsored by the Lynnwood-based WAGRO (Washington-Guerrero) Foundation.

Attendees came to the Lynnwood Event Center colorfully clad to show off their finest wear, admire decorative altars, listen to ballads and dance the day away. The free event gave attendees the chance to participate in several contests and provided everyone with delicious tamales and sweet pan.

The Day of the Dead is one of the most important Mexican holidays. Normally celebrated on Nov. 1 or 2, it is a time for families to honor their departed by creating altars and offering them flowers, food and drink. People also dress as “catrinas”(skeletons) and write poems (often satirical) called “calaveritas literarias” (literary skulls).

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

