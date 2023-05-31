Victim in vehicle-pedestrian crash on Ash Way identified

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 60-year-old Rhonda R. Smith as the woman who died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash in unincorporated Lynnwood in May.

Smith was walking in the 17900 block of Ash Way at around 9:30 p.m. May 13 when she was struck by a vehicle. She died at the scene. The vehicle driver was arrested and released after a blood sample was taken, and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said that the driver has been cooperating with the investigation.

O’Keefe said that detectives are working to determine what caused the crash, if impairment was a contributing factor and if Smith was in the roadway or on the shoulder when she was struck.