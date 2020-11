The pros and cons of video conferencing, and the importance of understanding the Digital Divide through finance, empowerment and usability of personal tech is the topic of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce Thursday, Nov. 19 BYOBreakfast via Zoom.

The speakers are Tate and Luke Busby, owners of TechTrainer.

The breakfast runs from 8-9 a.m. Nov. 19. You can register here.