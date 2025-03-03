Vietnam War vet, author to share his story at Lynnwood Chamber meeting March 19

Vietnam War veteran, author and ex-convict Dennis Gibb will be speaking at the next Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday, March 19 at the Embassy Suites in Lynnwood.

An undergraduate from the University of Iowa in 1968, Gibb served in the U.S. Army as a field artillery officer and helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War, where he was wounded in action.

After leaving the Army, Gibb began a 47-year career in the investment industry, first working for H. Ross Perot and later as a partner at Bear Stearns and Company. His financial practice centered on private investors and Native American communities. While advising Native communities, he traveled frequently to the Pacific Northwest and decided to move there.

He founded his investment firm Sweetwater Investments in Redmond in 1989, which he ran until 2019.

Gibb has been working at Edmonds College since 2021 and is part of the Workforce Funding Department. Gibb created a program at the college to assist justice-involved veterans and their families in reintegration. His program has gained statewide and national attention, and he is a frequent speaker at conferences on criminal justice reform and reentry. His work is the subject of legislation sponsored by Rep Cindy Ryu, which would create a program called VETCARE within the State Board of Community and Technical Colleges.

This talk it part one of the the Chamber’s 2025 aspiration series. The chamber meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. March 19 at Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Cost is $38 for chamber members, $43 for nonmembers and $55 for late registrants. Register here.