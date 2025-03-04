Viola Mae Steinman: Dedicated entrepreneur was longtime member of Lynnwood Elks/Emblem Club

Viola Mae (Sund) Steinman

Viola Mae (Sund) Steinman, 94, passed away on February 11, 2025 surrounded by her family and close friends. Born to Selmer & Irene (Crossen) Sund. She married Merle L. Steinman on April 15, 1950. Viola was lifetime resident of Shoreline, WA. Viola spent her life deeply rooted in the community that they loved. A dedicated entrepreneur, she played a pivotal role in the family’s real estate and development business. In 1961, they built the University Motel and successfully operated it for the next 62 years. Their vision and dedication also led to the creation of Boulevard Park Place Retirement Community in 1995 which continues to serve seniors in the Burien community today. Over the years, Viola was instrumental in building and managing several other properties throughout the region, leaving a lasting impact on the region’s housing landscape.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Viola found great joy in cooking and cherished time spent at Lake Cavanaugh. In 1955 they built the family cabin there enjoying the Lake throughout the seasons. Viola was also a proud member of the Lynnwood Elks/Emblem Club for over 65 years, forming lifelong friendships through her involvement. Viola was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Steinman Sr. and son-in-law James Bennett. She is survived by her sister Wilma Foutch, her children Merle (Mick) (Andrea), Denny (JoAnne), Debra, Ron (Paula); grandchildren: Cory (Melissa), Tara (Tai), Matt (Becky), Tyler (Jill), Kaity, Alex and Jamie, six great grandchildren and 15 nieces and nephews.

Viola’s legacy of dedication to family, hard work, and love for community will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. May her memory bring comfort to those whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers please send remembrances to the Lynnwood Elks/Emblem Club or Continuum Care Hospice.