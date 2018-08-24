Virginia Mason program helps patients recover — together

Virginia Mason patients are helping each other recover by working together.

In 2015, Virginia Mason started a Patient Family and Peer Partner Volunteer Program that stemmed out of a program they put in place in 2012, where they wanted to invite the patients and their families into the organization to make improvements.

Currently, the peer partner program is just in the orthopedics department, but they are going to expand to the otolaryngology, also known as ear, nose and throat, department, Chelsea Sandlin, director of volunteer services, said. They are also working with the transplant department to start something in early 2019, and in the urology department for mid-2019.

Amy Tufano, administrative director of patient experience, said, “This program was only able to occur because of the culture we have as an organization.”

The peer partner program is founded on a culture of openness and inviting the voice of the patient, Tufano said. Virginia Mason’s doctors, leaders and staff had to be receptive to let this program occur.

The program has 15 peer partners and who have logged over 1,500 volunteer hours and have met with at least 1,700 patients, Sandlin said.

“Part of the beauty of this model is that it increases the capacity of the care team,” Tufano said. “Today, our caregivers are so busy, and they get so focused on diagnosing and treating that sometimes they don’t have the opportunity or the time to support the patients on an emotional level.”

The program increases the moral of the staff as well, because they feel a relief and support from the volunteers. Unique to Virginia Mason, their volunteers are previous patients who have gone through similar experiences and operations with the people they are talking with. This shared experience allows the patients to ask questions they might be uncomfortable or embarrassed to ask their provider, Sandlin said. The patients can relax and get more of their questions asked by the peer partners.

“There are these topics that no matter how much of a good bed side manner these providers have, patients aren’t comfortable asking them,” Tufano said. “And if the provider didn’t have the same operation, they can’t speak to it.”

The peer partners can also provide information to the healthcare provider staff about the type of questions the patients are asking. They can notice trends that the patients are asking. For example, Sandlin said the peer partners have noticed a heightened concern from patients about opioid usage. So now, orthopedic doctors have added information on opioid usage to the pre-operation joint class.

“There’s always a feedback loop, which is really nice, that informs how we’re setting our patients up from the very beginning, as well,” Sandlin said.

Jan Cherry, of Lynnwood, was a patient at Virginia Mason a year ago who had two peer partners visit her after her hip-replacement surgery and now she is a peer partner herself. Cherry had recurring pain for eight years and never realized it was hip pain. She visited a physical therapist at Virginia Mason who told her it was hip pain and that she should see an orthopedic surgeon.

Cherry didn’t know anything about hip replacement surgery, but Virginia Mason has some good educational pieces, she said. They have a book for patients and a program that they can e-mail to you and your family that goes through the basic physiology of the hip, what happens during surgery, and physical therapy exercises you can do before surgery to help. Virginia Mason also has a joint replacement class that patients can take prior to their surgery where a peer partner attends and answers questions. Cherry appreciated being in the class and listening to all the questions and answers.

“They work really hard to keep you as informed about your surgery as they can and they will answer your questions so that helps,” Cherry said.

Cherry said she felt good going into her surgery and was looking forward to having the pain go away. After Cherry’s surgery, two peer partners who had previously had hip surgery at Virginia Mason visited her in her unit, which was really nice, Cherry said. The peer partners answers questions and encourages communication between the patients and the medical team. Some of the visits last five minutes or they can last two hours, Sandlin said. The peer partner follows the patients lead.

“They don’t answer medical questions and things, they are living walking proof that life improves after hip replacement surgery,” Cherry said.

The peer partners reassured Cherry in a way the doctors, nurses and physical therapists couldn’t that she was going to be okay post-surgery. Cherry was interested so she decided to become volunteer herself.

“It’s an easy way to give back,” Cherry said.

To become a peer partner, one must go through the standard Virginia Mason training that introduces you to the Virginia Mason culture and then the new volunteers are paired up with peer partners for about ten visits. They make sure everyone knows the standard procedure on a unit and that they are comfortable answering questions.

“I get as much out of it as anyone else,” Cherry said. “You meet some fascinating interesting people and I love that.”

Meeting with the patients, reminds many peer partners to stay on top of their physical therapy. They learn from each other.

