Virtual community forum May 13 for three ESD assistant superintendent finalists

The Edmonds School District has announced three finalists for the assistant superintendent position being vacated by Justin Irish, who is leaving to become superintendent in the Anacortes School District. All three will appear at a virtual community forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.

The finalists are:

Sarah Pritchett: Since 2013, Prichett has been the director of schools P-12 for the Seattle School District. Prior to that, she served as principal of Seattle’s McClure Middle School. She has also been the assistant principal at Rose Hill Junior High School in the Lake Washington School District.

Kelly Raymond: Raymond has been the superintendent of the Ashland School District in Ashland, Ore. since 2017. She has also worked in the Highline School District, serving as the instructional leadership executive director and a high school principal.

Helen Joung: Joung has been the director of schools for Seattle Public Schools since 2016. Prior to that, she was the principal of Seattle's Olympic Hills Elementary and an assistant principal in Everett.

To attend the virtual May 13 forum, click on Edmonds Schools Zoom. To provide feedback on the candidates, click on Community Feedback – Assistant Superintendent.

In addition, there will be a community forum at 6 p.m. Monday, May 18, for the open position of executive director, equity and student success. The finalists and online details for joining in will be shared soon. Current Executive Director of Equity and Public Relations Kimberlee Armstrong was named assistant superintendent of educational services for Tamalpais Union High School District in northern California.