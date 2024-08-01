Virtual event Aug. 13 to discuss how child care access impacts regional hiring

The virtual event will review the results of an ongoing survey being conducted among regional businesses , which highlights how the insufficiency of child care is impacting hiring and retention. A panel of experts will be available to answer questions.

“Implementing family-friendly workplace policies supports retention and hiring,” said Wendy Poischbeg, interim president and CEO of Economic Alliance Snohomish County. “Providing employers with this supporting data can increase Snohomish County’s competitiveness across industries.”