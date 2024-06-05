Virtual event highlights importance of supplier diversity in government contracting for economic growth

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) announces the upcoming virtual event “Coffee Chats: Supplier Diversity and Economic Growth” on Tuesday, June 11.

Hosted by EASC, the event will highlight the significance of supplier diversity programs and government contracting in bolstering economic development, according to a news release.

Governments are the largest buyer of goods and services, purchasing everything from software and construction to financial and asset management.

This immense procurement power can be a key driver for promoting equity and creating wealth in underserved communities. However, just 3% of Washington State funds are currently being spent with small and diverse firms.

The event, moderated by Wendy Poischbeg, interim president and CEO of EASC, will feature local experts in government contracting including Cara Buckingham, advisor with Washington APEX Accelerator, and Shana Barehand, business diversity outreach manager at Washington State Department of Enterprise Services.

“Supplier diversity is a crucial component of a thriving community,” Poischbeg said. “Contracting with diverse suppliers not only creates economic opportunities for underserved communities, but it also promotes competition, which can improve product quality and drive down costs.”

This interactive event will take place via Zoom from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11. It is free to attend. RSVP here to receive the Zoom livestream link.

For more information, visit EconomicAllianceSC.org or contact us at info@EconomicAllianceSC.org.