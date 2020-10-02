Virtual gala and auction raises $310,000 to support Edmonds Center for the Arts

More than 450 guests joined Edmonds Center for the Art’s Virtual Gala & Auction on Friday, Sept. 25, to show their support of ECA and light the way for the performing arts in Edmonds.

The virtual celebration featured online auctions, a live performance by Seattle soul & funk band, The True Loves, a Zoom gathering where guests could connect and enjoy the evening together, and a Most Spirited Hat photo contest. The event was hosted by emcee Angela Poe Russell of KING 5, and auctioneer Fred Northup, Jr. ECA partnered with Shooby Doo Catering, which created a special Gala at Home dinner for guests to take home and enjoy during the program.

ECA Executive Director Joe McIalwain urged the community to help sustain ECA through this time of uncertainty and reminded the audience that live music, theatre, dance, comedy, and spoken word are powerful tools that strengthen our community in times of extraordinary challenges. “Every dollar you donate tonight will be invested in sustaining our organization and this beautiful facility, and preparing for the return of our amazing artists, community partners, and education and outreach programs to the ECA Stage and beyond,” said McIalwain. “We want to do more, and we want to serve you better, and we will!”

The Virtual Gala exceeded its goal for the evening and raised over $310,000 in support of ECA. “We are grateful and humbled by the outpouring of love and generosity of our patrons who made it clear just how important ECA is to them and to our entire community,” said ECA’s Director of Development, Christina Kourteva. “We had to completely re-envision our traditional in-person gala celebration, but this new virtual format was a great opportunity to think outside the box, be creative, and take advantage of all the new technologies out there to continue to keep our community engaged and connected.”

ECA extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who joined the virtual gala and contributed to its success. The event was made possible with the generous support of FORTIVE, Edmonds Bookshop, DME CPA Group pc, Donchez Law Firm, First Financial Northwest Bank, and Goldman Sachs.

If you were unable to join the Virtual Gala, watch the Livestream HERE.

To make a contribution in support of ECA, visit give.classy.org/ecagala.