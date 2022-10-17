Virtual meeting Oct. 18 and 19 focuses on future of transportation in state

The Washington State Transportation Commission’s upcoming virtual meeting will focus on the future of transportation technology, mobility and infrastructure in Washington state, including how the state is preparing for the operation of autonomous vehicles on public roads. The monthly meeting will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. both days. Due to limitations related to COVID-19, this meeting will be virtual using Zoom. People interested in attending can register on the commission’s website. TVW will also broadcast the meeting live.

Highlights of Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s presentations include:

– Next generation highways – “The Ray” is an 18-mile stretch of Interstate 85 in Georgia that serves as a living lab where innovative ideas and technologies are being deployed with the goal of achieving zero deaths, zero waste, zero carbon and zero impact. Lessons learned around re-imagining the roadway will be shared.

– Equity and autonomous vehicles – Potential impacts of autonomous vehicles on disadvantaged populations will be examined and possible approaches to reduce inequities will be shard, based upon research conducted by students at the University of Washington.

– ACES Northwest Network: The future of connecting in transportation – A panel of private sector experts will examine how crowd-sourced, cloud-stored data is transforming the landscape of transportation system management.

– Autonomous Vehicle Workgroup – The 2022 Autonomous Vehicle Work Group’s efforts will be reviewed along with possible recommendations including conducting an autonomous vehicle pilot program in Washington state.

– Implementing autonomous vehicle statutes – The Washington State Department of Licensing will discuss the status of implementing new laws related to autonomous vehicle testing in the state.

– Traffic and revenue study updates: SR 405/167 Express Toll Lanes and the Gateway Program: Updates will be provided about on-going traffic and revenue studies for the I-405 / SR 167 Express Toll Lanes expansion project, and on the Gateway Program SR 167 / SR 509 expressways project.

The commission will take public comment at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. Those wishing to speak can sign up during the meeting by posting their name in the Q&A box on-screen. Written comments can also be submitted via email at: transc@wstc.wa.gov.

For more information about the commission and a complete meeting agenda, visit www.wstc.wa.gov.