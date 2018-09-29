Virtual reality becomes actual reality at Lynnwood Library’s Techtoberfest

Virtual reality may be the vision of the future, but the Oct. 6 Techtoberfest at Lynnwood Library will offer a view now.

This fourth annual celebration of technology at the library will run from 2-4 p.m., is free and open to the public. The event will include an opportunity to experience virtual reality first hand with two Oculus Rift headsets and two Google Cardboard viewers.

There will also be a panel discussion about the current state of virtual reality in the market and what make be coming with Eugene Capon and Scobot, aka Scott Bennett, are scheduled as panelists.

Capon is an active public speaker on the subject matter of XR (cross reality) and social media. He is the creator of Glitched: A VR Talk Show. A former social media art director, Capon self-produced/animated the 360 film Journey VR.

Bennett creates immersive, virtual reality art. His years of experience in painting, sculpture and video art, along with game-engine technology, allows viewers to explore and experience abstract compositions through virtual reality hardware. His work “WORLD ONE” was part of the 2018 Seattle International Film Festival.

Also joining Techtoberfest are The Facility Maker Space from Edmonds Community College and the Lynnwood High School robotics team. Attendees will also be able to build a virtual world with Minecraft, explore the insides of a computer and get started learning a programming language at the Hour of Code station. There will be a photo booth, opportunities to earn a touchscreen stylus and a drawing to win a Kindle Fire.