Virtual teen cook-along at Verdant Oct. 4: Sweet potato nachos and blueberry mango smoothie

Youth looking for new after-school snack ideas are invited to join Verdant registered dietician Amy Reuter from their home kitchens fron 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 to create sweet potato nachos and blueberry mango smoothies.
This free class is designed as a cook-along for ages 11-17 with the instructor preparing this recipe in Verdant’s teaching kitchen while teens log into Zoom and cook along in their kitchen at home. Teens who register before noon Thursday, Oct. 3 can choose to:
– pick up free ingredients at Verdant between 2-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
– purchase their own supplies to use during the class.
Register here. Attendees can join from a computer, tablet or smartphone. A Zoom link will be emailed 24-48 hours before the session to individuals who register.
Since emails can get caught in spam filters or blocked entirely, contact Verdant at wellnesscenter@verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8600 if you don’t receive the class information.
