Virtual Women in Stem workshop set for Sept. 10

Edmonds-based 3805 Atomic Robotics is co-hosting a virtual Women in STEM Workshop from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.

Guest speakers include:

-Whitney Thomas, Merchant Marine Engineer

-Andrea Araiza, principal systems design engineer at TerraPower LLC

-Alexia Fischer, lead mechinaical eningeer at Spacelabs Health Care.

The speakers will discuss their jobs, experiences in STEM, and answer any questions attendees have. The workshop is designed for middle and high school students but all are welcome.

You can register using the QR code in the attached graphic or via this link.