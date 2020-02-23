Visit Brier Terrace, Cedar Way during March 5 superintendent school tour

Join Edmonds School District Superintendent Kris McDuffy on Thursday, March 5 for a superintendent school tour from 12-3 p.m.

Enjoy a school meal and ride a school bus that begins and ends at the Educational Services Center, located at 20420 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

Students from Brier Terrace Middle School and Cedar Way Elementary are ready to lead parents around their schools and answer any questions they might have.

The program includes:

Lunch and tour of Brier Terrace Middle

CTE and STEM education discussion

Cedar Way Elementary Tour

Spanish interpretation is available. Those in need of additional languages, need any other accommodations or have questions should contact Oscar Halpert, halperto@edmonds.wednet.edu or 425-431-7045.

The final superintendent tour of the year is from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday, April 2. Attendees will engage students at Lynnwood High and Cedar Valley Community schools.