VOAWW seeks additional $3M to fully fund Lynnwood Neighborhood Center, council discusses density regulations

A year after construction began, the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center is about halfway complete. On Monday, representatives from Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) updated the Lynnwood City Council on the construction progress of the 41,000-square-foot building meant to be a regional gathering space for people of all ages and backgrounds.

The city is also in the middle of completely restructuring its development regulations and creating a Unified Development Code. Lynnwood Development and Business Services staff also notified the council of upcoming decisions on how the city wants to enforce the state’s development guidelines included in the code. State lawmakers gave all cities in Washington until June 30 to adopt new development codes that align with state regulations.

Lynnwood Neighborhood Center

Construction for the $26.5 million, 40,000-square-foot building is nearly fully funded, VOAWW President and CEO Brian Smith told the council Monday night. The project is on track for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in November, and is envisioned to be a regional facility serving as a “one-stop shop” for community services and connecting people with various resources.

However, they’re still seeking an additional $3 million in donations to open debt-free. There is currently donation matching for up to $1 million, so the funding goal will be met if $2 million is raised. The center is located on a plot of land next to Lynnwood’s Trinity Lutheran Church.

“[This] is a space in general that will just be full of opportunities to build community, quite frankly, on your own or just to be in your own space, but not to feel as though you have to be there to have an appointment or spend some money,” Steve Woodard, VOAWW vice president of community engagement, said Monday. “You’d just be able to chill, if you will.”

The goal is “pure dedication to the life cycle,” Smith said. “That’s going to be everything from preschool all the way to respite care for our seniors.”

The center is set to be complete with a cafe, gymnasium, piazza, event spaces, a patio, medical and dental centers, child care programming, programming for people with developmental disabilities and a playground, along with other amenities as the center opens and different organizations fill the space.

VOAWW will also partner with local organizations to provide services such as food and rental assistance, job training, and refugee and immigration assistance. Other local partnerships include: Boys and Girls Club of Snohomish County, Cocoon House, LETI (Latino Educational Training Institute), Medical Teams International and Korean Community Services.

Funding for the project was a regional effort, with local governments across Snohomish County and the state pitching in, alongside state and federal lawmakers. The Lynnwood City Council allocated $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money (COVID relief funds), paired with donations from the cities of Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace.

Rick Steves, Edmonds resident and famed European travel guide, bought the land over 20 years ago. He donated it to Trinity Lutheran Church to ensure the land wasn’t sold to developers and was used to benefit the community. Steves is a lead funder of the project.

VOAWW is offering hard hat tours and information sessions for anyone interested. To learn more or donate to the project, visit the VOAWW website.

Unified Development Code

Lynnwood Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren emphasized the dual drivers for the city’s comprehensive update to development regulations.

“In short, we’re up against a clock, and the clock isn’t just about being up against the requirements from the state,” Almgren said Monday. “We also have been working diligently to implement [Lynnwood’s] housing action plan and one of those things includes a strategy to update our development regulations.”

City staff aim to have an updated UDC completed in time for a public hearing and council approval before June 30, as required by state law.

The city’s development regulations are now spread throughout many places in the city’s municipal code. The goal is to put these regulations in one place, clarifying language and “establishing a clear hierarchical basis of how development also works in the city, while facilitating compliance with state legislation, Almgren said.

Monday’s presentation covered four sections of the UDC: Permitting, design standards, accessory dwelling units and plot divisions.

The updated code also streamlines the permitting process. Part of that includes a table of who or what body has the authority to approve certain permits. This aims to make it easier for users to understand what type of permit or application to file and what process it follows, Lynnwood Senior Planner Rebecca Samy said.

The proposed table outlines who makes recommendations, who makes final decisions and what type of decision is involved with. It places policy decisions in the hands of the City Council and administrative approvals at the administrative level to improve efficiency and processing timelines.

“Everything you see here is already in the Lynnwood Municipal Code,” Samy said. “It’s just sometimes really difficult to find, so we’re trying to streamline that.”

The UDC also focuses on incorporating clear and objective design standards in new developments. The code will encourage a “Pacific Northwest Woodland” design characteristic, a style favored by residents in past community outreach efforts, City Planner Joe LaBlanche said.

The city plans to use the code to guide new developments toward “attractive neighborhoods that function well,” relating to new state law that encourages objective design standards. These design standards will also apply to middle housing, which is also required by state law. The design chapter also aims to reduce cost burden on developers and integrate multimodal public transportation systems in new developments.

The council was then presented with two options for clarifying units per lot allowed in residential neighborhood zones, in light of new laws around single-family homes (SFH), accessory dwelling units (ADU) and middle housing.

State legislation gives cities a choice on how they want to enforce unit per lot requirements. HB 1110 allows at least two units per lot on all zones predominantly for residential use. This bill also allows four units on lots within 1/4 mile of public transportation or if at least one of the four lots is an affordable housing unit. HB 1337 allows two ADUs per lot, in addition to the primary unit on the property.

Almgren presented the council with two options to enforce these laws:

Option 1 has two parts:

On each residential plot, the city can allow one primary unit and two ADUs (three units total).

Or: The city can allow two middle housing units on each plot.

Option 2:

Allows three units per plot, regardless of housing type.

Option one is “very typology dependent,” limiting the number of units based on whether it’s a primary SFH, an ADU or middle housing unit, Almgren said. While it does meet state requirements, it could potentially limit choices for homeowners and might limit the total number of middle housing units constructed.

Option two offers a total number of three units per lot, with the possibility of four units if one of them is affordable or if the plot is near transit. This provides homeowners with more housing options for their property and flexibility in the permitting process. However, it may limit the incentive for affordable housing requirements.

The state only requires three units per lot, four if there’s an affordable unit.

“But if we say you’re already allowed three, what’s the desire to build that fourth unit?” Almgren said.

The decision essentially boils down to whether the council wants to focus on housing typology by selecting option one, or on the number of units with option two.

“When it comes to regulations, I think streamlining is generally the way to go, I think that provides a lot of flexibility,” Council President Nick Coelho said. “There are probably more opportunities for ownership if we go for something like option two. I’m in favor of that.”

Councilmembers George Hurst and David Parshall echoed that sentiment.

“I too would support anything that increases home ownership,” Hurst said.

“I agree with Council President Coelho, the more options we give our community, I think the better we are,” Parshall said.

Councilmember Derica Escamilla didn’t explicitly state which option she preferred, but emphasized the importance of keeping the public up to date and educated throughout this process, given the complexity of some of the regulations.

Moving forward, staff are set to brief the council on, and fine tune, the UDC’s development standards and use regulations throughout April and May. A final work session, public hearing and adoption of the code are scheduled for June.

Legislative Update

Assistant City Administrator Julie Moore updated the council on the city’s lobbying efforts, highlighting the success of bills the city hoped would be signed into law.

There are several bills of concern to the city that remain active in the legislative session, Moore said. This includes HB 1217, a rent stabilization bill. Councilmember Patrick Decker said he preferred the state limit rent stabilization regulations to mobile home parks and similar communities, as those are the areas where residents could benefit most from keeping rent from fluctuating alongside market rates.

“My concern with the rent stabilization bills is that they’ve been tried in many, many places across the county,” Decker said. “It does create a dampening effect on the interest for people who want to build and invest in a community if a community, or state in this case, has these types of controls on them. They may find plates to invest their money where they don’t have similar types of restrictions where the market is able to move freely.”

There is also a manufactured home sales bill and a public safety funding bill still active that the city is monitoring. Additionally, the council received information on a Multifamily Tax Exemption revision bill, HB 1494, that could expand the areas where the exemptions can be offered. The city is also tracking proposed state budget sweeps that could affect some local projects, such as the public works assistance account. If authorized by the state, local governments are allowed to collect excess money from bonds and place it in a public works assistance account to use for future city projects.

Moore said the city also has pending funding requests for city projects such as the Poplar Way Bridge and the Scriber Creek fish passage project still progressing through legislation.

In other business, the council discussed a path forward after the latest candidate selected to fill the vacant Position No. 5 seat, Jessica Roberts, resigned after the discovery of her sexually explicit internet activity. Mayor Christine Frizzell called a special business meeting for Wednesday, March 19 at 6 p.m., where the council will discuss the situation at hand and potentially vote on how to move forward.

The council has until April 5 to select a new member, per state law.

A full recording of Monday’s council meeting can be found on the city’s website.

