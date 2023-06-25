Volunteer at Lynnwood’s Academia Latina a finalist for Hyundai Hometown Hero award

Lynnwood resident Rosamaria Graziani is one of five finalists for the Hyundai Hometown Hero award sponsored by KING-TV.

Graziani is described as “a dedicated volunteer” at Academia Latina, the largest Latino nonprofit in Snohomish County. “With an unwavering commitment to helping immigrants access better job opportunities through education, Rosamaria has had a transformative impact on the lives of over 500 local families,” the nomination submission said.

The nomination on the KING-TV website also said:

Recognizing the power of education as a catalyst for change and empowerment, Rosmaria selflessly devotes over 40 hours each week to support various programs at Academia Latina and up to 60 hours when the organization had events for the community. She actively contributes to initiatives such as English as a Second Language (ESL), GED preparation, and math and accounting courses tailored for small businesses. Through her love and guidance, Rosamaria instills self-confidence in individuals, enabling them to break free from the cycles of poverty that often constrain their lives. In addition to her valuable contributions to Academia Latina’s educational endeavors, Rosamaria goes above and beyond by utilizing her personal vehicle to deliver fresh produce to those in need. Through this initiative, she ensures that families have access to nutritious meals while alleviating their financial burden related to groceries. With compassion and dedication, Rosamaria personally delivers food to 34 local families on a weekly basis, ensuring that their dietary needs are met. Rosamaria Graziani’s commitment to empowering others through education and addressing the essential needs of the community demonstrates her exceptional dedication as a volunteer at Academia Latina. Her selflessness, combined with her personal involvement in delivering fresh produce, showcases her genuine concern for the well-being and success of those she serves. Rosamaria’s tireless efforts have made a lasting impact on the lives of numerous families, making her a true Hometown Hero and a worthy recipient of the Hyundai Hometown Hero Award.

You can learn more and vote for Rosamaria Grazianai here. Voting for the top two finalists takes place now through July 5, at 11:59 p.m.