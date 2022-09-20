Volunteer at Scriber Lake Park for National Public Lands Day Sept. 24

The City of Lynnwood is looking for volunteers to participate in a Scriber Lake Park cleanup for National Public Lands Day, the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands, on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Volunteers will be working to remove ivy and non-native plants at the 25-acre wooded park with walking trails and an over-the-water boardwalk in the heart of the city.

Projects will begin at 9 a.m. and city staff is asking interested parties to register beforehand.

Scriber Lake Park is located at 5601 198th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.