Volunteers brave rainy weather to clean up Heritage Park

Rain didn’t deter the approximately two dozen volunteers who pitched in Wednesday morning for the Heritage Park annual spring cleaning event.

Volunteers cleaned up Heritage Park — located at 19921 Poplar Way — and the onsite Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage cottage, the Wickers building/Visitors Information Center and Sno-Isle Genealogical Society building.

“Pretty much we get it 100% cleaned up looking good for the season,” said Lynnwood Parks Superintendent Eric Peterson.

Work included landscaping, weeding and re-barking the park; washing windows, mopping and dusting the interiors of the buildings; and washing windows, mopping, dusting, and spraying the Seattle-Everett Interurban trolley.

A Heritage Park open house event is set for at a to-be-determined date this summer, Peterson said. The event will include a tour of the trolley and the park’s buildings.

–Photos by Cody Sexton