Volunteers celebrate MLK Day cleaning Scriber Lake Park

Dozens of volunteers gathered Monday morning to clean up the Scriber Lake Park for the fifth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service in Lynnwood.

More than 75 community members of all ages turned out to clear invasive species, picked up trash and planted native trees in the park, located at 5601 198th St. S.W. The annual event, sponsored this year by the Family Peace Association USA, Global Peace Women International and the City of Lynnwood, encourages community members to spend the holiday giving back to their community.

Mayor Christine Frizzell said the event allows residents to give back to their community in a tangible way by turning their “day off” into a “day on.”

“Thank you to everyone who gathered and worked hard to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by caring for our parks and one another,” she said.

–By Cody Sexton