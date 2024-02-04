Volunteers dig in to preserve, restore Picnic Point Park

On Saturday, 19 local volunteers pitched in to continue beach and forest preservation and restoration efforts in Picnic Point Park. They planted 58 trees and shrubs, and removed invasive blackberry and ivy. According to organizers, this community project helps provide a healthy habitat for birds and fish, and slow down erosion.

Saturday’s event is a collaborative effort between the Snohomish County Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Healthy Forest Project, local Picnic Park Stewards volunteers , and volunteers from Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds.

— Story and photos by Chris Walton