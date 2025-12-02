Volunteers invited to monthly stewardship at Scriber Lake Park

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Feeling the itch to get your gloves dirty and rip out some invasive blackberries?

The City of Lynnwood is inviting volunteers of all abilities to help restore and conserve city parks in its series of monthly, outdoor, hands-on events, currently at Scriber Lake Park.

The monthly events, held on the third Saturday of each month, will involve removing invasive plants, restoration planting, and picking up garbage, according to a city news release. The will be held rain or shine but may be canceled or relocated for unsafe conditions such as high winds, flooding, snow, lightning, or unsafe air quality.

The stewardship events are scheduled for the following days this winter and early spring:

Scriber Lake Park is located at 5601 198th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

For updates and more information, visit the city website or call 425-570-0208.