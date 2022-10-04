Volunteers needed for Lynnwood Halloween Hullabaloo Oct. 29

The City of Lynnwood is looking for volunteers for the upcoming Halloween Drive-Thru Hullabaloo on Saturday, Oct. 29. A variety of volunteer positions are available for day of the free event, which runs from 2-5 p.m. in the Lynnwood Recreation Center parking lot.

If you are interested, visit the link below to complete the form and someone will be in touch with you.

Register to volunteer at Halloween Hullabaloo by clicking here