Volunteers needed for South Lynnwood Park Stewardship event June 21

The City of Lynnwood’s parks department is seeking volunteers for its monthly South Lynnwood Park stewardship event on Saturday, June 21, inviting the community to help conserve and restore the park.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at South Lynnwood Park: 20915 61st Ave. W. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are welcome to help remove invasive plants, assist with restoration plantings and pick up garbage, according to the city’s website.

Volunteers are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and wear clothes to protect against plants with thorns. The event is to be held rain or shine, so attendees are encouraged to dress accordingly. However, the event could be canceled or relocated if weather or site conditions are unsafe.

Gloves, tools and other necessary supplies are provided, but volunteers should bring water and snacks. A short orientation and training demonstration will take place prior to the event, and an Urban Forester will be present to supervise and assist.

Saturday’s event is part of a series of monthly park cleanup events for the city’s South Lynnwood Urban Forestry and Stewardship Program. The events are scheduled at the same time and place on the third Thursday of each month.

The initiative, starting in 2023, aims to protect urban forests, riparian areas, and wetlands and expand the urban tree canopy in the South Lynnwood Neighborhood. The program was funded by a $1.3 million Urban and Community Forestry Grand from the USDA Forest Service awarded in 2023.

The project’s objective is to enhance the city’s degraded and threatened habitats over a period of five years. Volunteers and staff aim to protect 12 acres of urban forest, riparian and wetlands and plant a minimum of 750 new trees by 2029. More information on the initiative can be found here.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.